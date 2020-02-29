10-hour-long complicated surgery saves six-year-old’s life in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 10-hour complex skull reconstruction surgery was successfully conducted on a six-year-old boy in the city on Friday. The kid was suffering from craniosynostosis, a birth defect in which the bones in a baby’s skull join together too early and also leads to vision loss.

The surgery was conducted at Manipal Hospital by Dr Vuppu Ravikanth, consultant neurosurgeon, and his team. Sharing the details, Dr Ravikanth said, “There are several types of craniosynostosis.

Most involve the fusion of a single cranial suture. Some complex forms of craniosynostosis involve the fusion of multiple sutures. Most cases of multiple suture craniosynostosis are linked to genetic syndromes. The surgery was incredibly difficult as it was to be performed on a child.”

The procedure required the doctors to break the skull into multiple pieces as it was thinned out. “The condition went unnoticed during his birth.

The ideal age to perform such surgeries is 1-3 years. But this surgery was absolutely successful. His mental condition can also be bettered through rehabilitation,” said the doctor.