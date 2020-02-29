National Science Day celebrated

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Educational institutions in the city celebrated the National Science Day with much pomp and show. District-level competitions of model-making, essay writing and drawing were conducted by district science coordinator Mynam Hussain.

As many as 200 students from 40 schools took part in the event and 20 scientific working models were put on display. The Vijayawada wing of South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization conducted Science exhibition and quiz competitions in the School run by them.