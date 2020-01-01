Andhra student loses life in Philippines road accident

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A native of Nandigama town in Krishna district lost his life in a road accident in the Philippines on Monday. The incident came to light when the batchmates of the victim Ponnapalli Jagadeesh informed his family about the tragedy over phone on Tuesday morning.

According to family members, Ponnapalli Jagadeesh went to the Philippines in 2016 and was pursuing a veterinary course at Virgen Milagrosa University and Foundation in San Carlos.

Jagadeesh’s friends said that the victim was on his way home when a bus hit him from the behind. He died on the spot. After being informed about the accident, Jagadeesh’s parents were shocked and a pall of gloom descended on the family.

“Jagadeesh was our only son and we sent him to the Philippines despite being poor. What will happen to our family now ? Who will look after us?,” they rued. Meanwhile, the victim’s friends are making arrangements to send his body to his native place.