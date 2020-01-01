Audit officer killed as car hits truck in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IN a freak road accident, an assistant audit officer died on the spot, while her husband sustained severe injuries after their car hit a stationary acid-containing truck in Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday morning.

According to Ibrahimpatnam police, the deceased was identified as Annadata Raga Manjeera, an assistant audit officer. The couple was reportedly on its way home when the husband who was at the wheel lost control of the car while overtaking a parked truck near Ibrahimpatnam and hit it.

Soon after the collision, the valve on the truck’s backside broke and the acid within the container fell on them.

While Ragamanjeera succumbed, Rajesh was admitted to a nearby private hospital where his condition was reported to be critical.