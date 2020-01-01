Handloom, handicraft expo begins in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 45-day handloom and handicraft exhibition began at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Despite not being a weekend, the exhibition witnessed a footfall of nearly 4,500. “The response was good as children have their Christmas and New Year vacations going on. Also, many private sector companies are on a holiday now,” said organiser M Rajasekhar.

More than 100 stalls have been put up by craftsmen and handloom workers from various States. “We are happy that we got such a good opportunity to display and sell our handmade products at this exhibition. It is a good platform for us,” said Ramu Gupta, who put up a stall to sell Benarsi silk sarees.

Adding to him, another craftsman P Ayyappa, who was busy selling Cheriya masks said, “It has become difficult for us to earn by selling art as people nowadays buy stylish decorative products. Also, we cannot afford setting up or renting a shop. I have been setting up a stall every year for the past 29 years and always earned a decent sum.”