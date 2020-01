By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Extending solidarity with the protesting farmers in Amaravati, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has decided not to celebrate the New Year.

Instead, he will interact the farmers at protest camps. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari will also accompany him to extend support to the thousands of women, who are on roads agitating for continuation of Amaravati as the State capital.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan too said that he would not be celebrating New Year or Sankranti.