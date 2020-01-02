BJP to write to district collectors in favour of Amaravati as capital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP State leaders are planning to give representations to all district collectors stating their stand in favour of development of capital at Amaravati. The State unit is gearing up to submit the representations at all the 13 district collectorates on Friday. The saffron party has already expressed solidarity with the capital farmers who have been agitating for the last 15 days against the YSRC government’s proposal of establishing three capitals.

With differences of opinion among its own leaders, the BJP has decided to ‘officially’ make its stand clear. “We will hand over the representations demanding that the capital be continued at Amaravati to all the district collectors and officials concerned. We will also chalk out our plan of action as per the State government’s response,” the BJP leaders noted.

It maybe noted that the State government said that the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), another panel on capital development, was likely to submit its report on Friday. The government has already constituted a high-powered committee to examine the reports of both GN Rao committee and BCG. The high-powered committee will submit its final observations in the third week of January.