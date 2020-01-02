Home Cities Vijayawada

BJP to write to district collectors in favour of Amaravati as capital

It maybe noted that the State government said that the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), another panel on capital development, was likely to submit its report on Friday.

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Dhyana Buddha statue at Amaravati in Guntur district

Image used for representational purpose (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The BJP State leaders are planning to give representations to all district collectors stating their stand in favour of development of capital at Amaravati. The State unit is gearing up to submit the representations at all the 13 district collectorates on Friday. The saffron party has already expressed solidarity with the capital farmers who have been agitating for the last 15 days against the YSRC government’s proposal of establishing three capitals.

With differences of opinion among its own leaders, the BJP has decided to ‘officially’ make its stand clear. “We will hand over the representations demanding that the capital be continued at Amaravati to all the district collectors and officials concerned. We will also chalk out our plan of action as per the State government’s response,” the BJP leaders noted.

It maybe noted that the State government said that the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), another panel on capital development, was likely to submit its report on Friday. The government has already constituted a high-powered committee to examine the reports of both GN Rao committee and BCG. The high-powered committee will submit its final observations in the third week of January.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amaravati BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp