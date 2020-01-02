Deputy CM Pamula Pushpa Srivani’s TikTok video a hit among netizens

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani’s TikTok video joining chorus to a song praising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was a big hit among the netizens on Wednesday.

With the ‘Rayalaseema muddubidda mana Jaganna .....’ song in the background, Srivani released a 15-odd seconds video, which went viral on TikTok app. Though there were criticism from some quarters about the Deputy CM doing tiktok video, it was a big hit.