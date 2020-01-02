Full-fledged functioning of village, ward secretariats to take more time

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: THE full-fledged functioning of Village Secretariats, which was expected to commence from the New Year, will take some more days as a result of the delay in providing technical and other infrastructure facilities. After the officials informed about lack of facilities in the Village/Ward Secretariats, the government has directed officials to ensue that all arrangements are in place before January 26. The Village/Ward Secretariats began functioning from October 2, 2019 and the government, after the successful completion of recruitment, decided to take up full-fledged functioning from January 2.

However, lack of facilities such as computers with an internet connection and electricity forced the government to extend the deadline. “We have entrusted with the task of supplying furniture, electricity, computers and internet connection to different agencies. While the works were completed in some buildings, most of the facilities are yet to be provided in some offices,’’ an official said. In fact, the government has already given directions for construction of permanent buildings for the village secretariats with MGNREGA funds. The Village and Ward secretariats were formed for door-delivery of government schemes

Number crunching

1,26,728 - Total employees invillages secretariats and ward

secretariats

1,10,147 - Total number peoplerecruited so far

16,581 - No. of posts lying vacant

11,114 - No. of Village Secretariats

3,786 - Secretariats inurban areas