Home Cities Vijayawada

If anyone damages Amaravati, it will prove fatal for him: Chandrababu Naidu

He also sought to know the credibility of the Boston Consulting Group, which is expected to submit its report on the Capital issue soon.

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu and wife Bhuvaneshwari at Amaravati on Wednesday | PRASANT MADUGULA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Accusing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of appointing committees with useless persons and his relatives as members, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said that after showering kisses during his padayatra, Jagan is now frightening the people. Extending solidarity to the agitating farmers in the capital villages along with his wife Bhuvaneswari on Wednesday, Naidu opposed the proposal to have three Capitals for the State. “Who is this GN Rao? He was a useless officer. He worked as the collector in this district. He was a useless collector and I told him that he was unfit to be the collector,’’ Naidu said, addressing farmers at Yerrabalem.

He also sought to know the credibility of the Boston Consulting Group, which is expected to submit its report on the Capital issue soon. Stating that the aspiration of Jagan to become Chief Minister has realised and he will not come to power again, Naidu said that the government was resorting to mind games in the name of insider trading.

“We are not afraid as we didn’t do anything wrong,” he claimed. Reiterating that Amaravati is a self-financing project, he said if anyone causes damage to the “powerful place”, it will prove fatal for him. “Jagan should give up the three-capital proposal or else he will pay the price,” the TDP ch i e f warned. “The Chief Minister should be ashamed of the farmers’ appeal for mercy killing. No one can touch Amaravati. Three Capitals don’t exist anywhere in the world. No Chief Minister in the country had changed Capital before,’’ he claimed. Expressing his affection towards Visakhapatnam, Naidu said people of the region did not utter a word against locating Capital in Amaravati. That is the honesty of the people of Visakhapatnam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Chandrababu Naidu Amaravati
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp