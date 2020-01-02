If anyone damages Amaravati, it will prove fatal for him: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of appointing committees with useless persons and his relatives as members, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said that after showering kisses during his padayatra, Jagan is now frightening the people. Extending solidarity to the agitating farmers in the capital villages along with his wife Bhuvaneswari on Wednesday, Naidu opposed the proposal to have three Capitals for the State. “Who is this GN Rao? He was a useless officer. He worked as the collector in this district. He was a useless collector and I told him that he was unfit to be the collector,’’ Naidu said, addressing farmers at Yerrabalem.

He also sought to know the credibility of the Boston Consulting Group, which is expected to submit its report on the Capital issue soon. Stating that the aspiration of Jagan to become Chief Minister has realised and he will not come to power again, Naidu said that the government was resorting to mind games in the name of insider trading.

“We are not afraid as we didn’t do anything wrong,” he claimed. Reiterating that Amaravati is a self-financing project, he said if anyone causes damage to the “powerful place”, it will prove fatal for him. “Jagan should give up the three-capital proposal or else he will pay the price,” the TDP ch i e f warned. “The Chief Minister should be ashamed of the farmers’ appeal for mercy killing. No one can touch Amaravati. Three Capitals don’t exist anywhere in the world. No Chief Minister in the country had changed Capital before,’’ he claimed. Expressing his affection towards Visakhapatnam, Naidu said people of the region did not utter a word against locating Capital in Amaravati. That is the honesty of the people of Visakhapatnam.