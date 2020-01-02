Jagan proves again he is a man of his word: Perni Venkataramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah has hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking the brave decision to merge APSRTC with the government despite reservations raised by some of his collogues in the first Cabinet meeting. Venkataramaiah was speaking at a meeting organised by the APSRTC employees at Vijayawada depot on the premises of Pandit Nehru Bus Station to thank the Chief Minister for merging the corporation with the government. Speaking on the occasion, the Transport Minister said that during the TDP regime, APSRTC employees were worried about their future. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his padayatra, had promised to merge the APSRTC with the State government. Jagan proved again that he is a man of his word, the minister said.

The minister said that necessary measures will be taken in providing GPF, CCS and other retirement benefits to the employees at the earliest. “In the next six months, steps will be taken to strengthen the APSRTC financially and benefits like ration card will be provided to the retired staff, who are receiving below Rs 10,000 as pension,’’ Venkataramaiah said On the occasion, the minister warned of action if the private bus operators charge exorbitant fares during Sankranthi festive season.

APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director MT Krishna Babu said that the merger of APSRTC with the government will become a case study in the country. He called upon the employees to make APSRTC as a role model by bringing the corporation into profits. Measures are being taken to provide the arrears for the employees since 2013 and arrears pertaining to 2017 will be released soon. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLA Malladi Vishnu and others were also present.