TDP chief loses cool, calls GN Rao useless

Naidu spends New Year with agitating Amaravati farmers; wife Bhuvaneswari donates bangles for capital cause

Published: 02nd January 2020 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

A villager hugs TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Yerrabalem in Amaravati on Wednesday. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari (left) is also seen I PRASANT MADUGULA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  ACCUSING Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of appointing committees with “useless persons” and his relatives as members, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said that after showering kisses during his padayatra, Jagan is now harming people. Visiting the agitating farmers in the capital villages along with his wife Bhuvaneswari on Wednesday, Naidu opposed the proposal to have three capitals for the State. “Who is this GN Rao? He was a useless officer. He worked as the collector in this district. He was a useless collector and I told him that he was unfit to be the collector,’’ Naidu said, addressing farmers at Yerrabalem.

He also questioned the credibility of the Boston Consulting Group, which is expected to submit its report on the capital issue soon. Stating that the aspiration of Jagan to become Chief Minister has been realised and he will not come to power again, Naidu said that the Chief Minister was playing mind games in the name of insider trading. “We are not afraid as we didn’t do anything wrong,” he claimed. Reiterating that Amaravati is a self-financing project, he said if anyone causes damage to the “powerful place”, it will prove fatal for him. “Jagan should give up the proposal or else he will pay the price,” the TDP chief warned. “The Chief Minister should be ashamed of the farmers’ appeal for mercy killing. No one can touch Amaravati. Three capitals don’t exist anywhere in the world.

No Chief Minister in the country had changed capital before,’’ he observed. Naidu said people of North Andhra region did not utter a word against locating capital in Amaravati. “When I came here (Amaravati), I sat under a tree. But you (Jagan) are sitting in the air-conditioned Secretariat constructed by me. Sitting in the Assembly constructed by me, you are abusing me. DGP office, Governor’s bungalow, APIIC office and electricity department office have already been constructed. Make proper use of the buildings and don’t damage the development of the 13 districts with your inefficiency. We will congratulate if you make an announcement tomorrow that the capital would not be shifted,’’ he said.

Referring to the TDP debacle in the capital region in the 2019 elections, Naidu said, “That is a wrong thing done by the people. You have not responded when the government demolished ‘Praja Vedika’ and remained a silent spectator when the government attempted to inundate my residence assuming that those incidents are not connected to you. But you are anxious now. Despite cautioning, you voted and gave him (Jagan) a chance. After committing the mistake and keeping the burning furnace on your head, you are asking me to fight. You ignored my advice against catching the live electricity wire (read voting for the YSRC) and now experiencing the pain,’’ he said. On the occasion, Bhuvaneswari donated her bangles for the capital cause.

