Home Cities Vijayawada

Traffic violators in Vijayawada fined Rs 9.21 crore last year

3.8 lakh challans, including 2.5 lakh for helmet-less driving, issued.

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic fine, Traffic Police

Representational image

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Vijayawada police collected a record fine amount of Rs 9.21 crore from traffic violators in 2019. The figure is double the amount collected in 2018 (Rs 4.66 crore). In 2017, the police collected Rs 5.92 crore as penalties from violators of traffic rules. According to the data obtained from Vijayawada police, it can be observed that the percentage of traffic enforcement drives increased as the number of e-challans rose to 3.84 lakh in 2019 from 2.3 lakh the previous year. Of the total, 2.5 lakh challans were issued against commuters for riding two-wheelers without helmets, while the remaining include drunk driving, driving in wrong direction, signal jumping, triple riding, overspeeding, minors at the wheel, driving while using mobile, not having a license, smoking in vehicles and others violations. In 2018, traffic police issued as many as 2,36,508 challans and collected Rs 4.66 crore from violators.

Meanwhile, in 2017 around 2.53 lakh traffic violations had been reported and revenue generation for the traffic department spiked to Rs 5.92 crore. When a senior traffic department official was questioned regarding the spike in issuance of challans and consequent rise in revenue generation in 2019 as compared to 2018, he cited the new Motor Vehicle (amended) Act as the reason and added that the police are taking all measures to reduce road accidents and the deaths caused as a result.

“Fearing the new MV Act which contains provisions of hefty penalties when it comes to traffic violations, the public cleared all pending challans. In September and October, we collected Rs 4 crore revenue in the form of fines. We are also trying to create awareness among commuters on the use of helmets and following traffic rules,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) TV Nagaraju. Nagaraju opined that the problem of drunk driving must be dealt with more strictly, than just collecting fines and letting off the offenders without punishment. He also warned the public that the traffic police will click photos of traffic violators at every junction. “With these photos, an officer sitting in the command control room can simply issue an e-challan.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traffic fine Traffic Violaters
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp