Administrative nod for works worth Rs 33 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department has given administrative sanction for 20 developmental works worth Rs 33.54 crore proposed by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

According to the order (RT 03) issued on Thursday by Secretary (MA&UD) J Syamala Rao on Thursday, the works include provision of kabaddi, tennis, volleyball, basketball, and a walking track at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium.

Rs 2 crore would be spent for two faecal sludge sewage treatment plants (FSSTP); Rs 3 crore for greenery and beautification of Ryves canal bund; construction of model municipal Public school at APIIC colony; Rs 3.5 crore for construction of new parks at Lenin centre, Lotus park vacant space, Radha Nagar, Labour colony, Seethamma vari Padhalu in I-Town and underneath CVR Flyover; Rs 8 crore for new office building (C+G+9 structure) on VMC premises; CC road and CC drains in Pragathi Nagar; formation of BT road in Boyana Babuji Road and Kanaka Durga Nagar up to Ballem vari street; Rs 1.2 crore for children play zones and open gyms in 30 locations; Rs 50 lakh would be spent for the development of swimming pool and gym in Guru Nanak colony; Rs 1.23 crore for synthetic play court and gym in DRR stadium; Rs 1.4 crore for development of food street from Red Circle to MG Road; Rs 2 crore for the development of Besant Road as pedestrian pavement; Rs 1.35 crore for CC road to Police colony; Rs 1.1 crore for BT road in Brahmin street; Rs 2.8 crore for new shopping complex at Lorry stand in Bhavanipuram; Rs 39 lakh for the construction of first floor in Dr Kodali Punnaiah Municipal Maternity Home in Krishnalanka; Rs 29 lakh for the construction of additional floor at Dange Kumar Community Hall at Thota Vari Street and Rs 28.58 lakh for CC road along out fall drain near Soumya theater in KL Rao nagar.