Amaravati protestors to bring life to standstill

Sheep grazing near under construction residential quarters of government officials at Nelapadu in Amaravati on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Protesting farmers at Mandadam and other villages of Amaravati have decided to intensify their agitation and launched Sakala Janula Samme to stall normal life in the village, which is in proximity to the Secretariat at Velagapudi.

Farmers of 29 villages in the capital region, who have been staging protests at Mandadam, Velagapudi, Thulluru, and Uddandarayunipalem for the past 16 days, decided to take the agitation to next level by involving people from every walks of life.

“It seems the government is intentionally not caring for our protests and understanding our plight. Hence, we decided to step-up our agitation. Starting tomorrow, everyone will hit the streets in protests. All establishments will be shut. Even housewives will come out on streets in protest. Except for emergency services, all others will be stopped,” Sudhakar, convener of  the Capital farmers Joint Action Committee (JAC) said.

Sudhakar said that they have been protesting peacefully. Hence, the Chief Minister should understand their plight. “History is rife with incidents when governments got toppled facing ire of the public. I appeal the government not to let the situation come to that stage,” he said.

“The need of the hour is to to take development of Amaravati to the next level,” he concluded.

