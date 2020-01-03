AP Professor held for harassing girl students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The head of the radiology department of NRI Medical College in Mangalagiri was arrested on Wednesday on charges of sexual harassment and sending obscene messages to girl students.

The development came after post graduate students of the college lodged complaints with the Mangalagiri Rural Police and AP Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma against Professor Tummala Nageswara Rao and accused him of demanding sexual favours in return for good marks in exams.

The police has also collected technical evidences.