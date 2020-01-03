Home Cities Vijayawada

Panel to study issues in rural education

The commission should also workout methodology to arrive at the deprivation score and submit its report within two months.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted a commission to study the problems associated with youth’s education in rural areas. The GO No. 2 stated that the commission will suggest appropriate reform measures and provisions that do not violate the proscriptions of Article 14, 15 and Presidential Order, 1974 issued pursuant to Article 371 (D).

The commission should also workout methodology to arrive at the deprivation score and submit its report within two months.

While Justice B Sesha sayana Reddy has been appointed as its chairperson, the Chancellor of RGUKT Prof. K C Reddy will be the member-convenor and former vice-chairperson of AP State Council of Higher Education Prof. P Vijaya Prakash will be a member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp