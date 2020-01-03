Panel to study issues in rural education

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted a commission to study the problems associated with youth’s education in rural areas. The GO No. 2 stated that the commission will suggest appropriate reform measures and provisions that do not violate the proscriptions of Article 14, 15 and Presidential Order, 1974 issued pursuant to Article 371 (D).

The commission should also workout methodology to arrive at the deprivation score and submit its report within two months.

While Justice B Sesha sayana Reddy has been appointed as its chairperson, the Chancellor of RGUKT Prof. K C Reddy will be the member-convenor and former vice-chairperson of AP State Council of Higher Education Prof. P Vijaya Prakash will be a member.