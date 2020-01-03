Special training for Prakasam SWAT team at Ibrahimpatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in the country, a 29-member Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team from Prakasam district will be sent for special training to Telangana’s commando training academy at Ibrahimpatnam.

Experts from Israel will conduct the training from January 3 to 22. This is the first time that a district-level team will be trained by experts from another State.

As per reports, they will be taught unarmed combat techniques and martial arts such as Krav Maga-a military self-defence and fighting system developed for the Israel Defence Force (IDF).

Skills, which are taught to National Security Guards (NSG) commandos, will be imparted to the team from Prakasam.

The training will be done under the aegis of Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, Guntur range Inspector General (IG) Vineet Brijlal and Telangana DGP Mahendra Reddy.