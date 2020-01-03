SS2020 League: Vijayawada cleanest city in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada is the only city of Andhra Pradesh to have made it in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 League (SS 2020 League) results for the first two quarters. The results were recently announced by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

As per the survey report, Vijayawada ranked 18th in the second quarter and 20th in the first quarter; Visakhapatnam ranked 19th in the first quarter, but failed to secure a spot in the list for top 20 cities with population more than 10 lakh. Unlike the previous surveys, Swachh Survekshan 2020 has been revamped and the objective of the SS2020 League is to assess the on-ground performance of cities along with continuous monitoring of service level performance when it comes to cleanliness.

According to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials, the SS League 2020 is conducted in three quarters (April- June, July-September and October- December) and has 2,000 marks for each quarter evaluated on the basis of monthly updation of SBM-U online MIS by cities, along with citizen’s validation on 12-service level progress indicators. Ranks have been assigned in two categories: cities with population of one lakh and above and cities with population less than 1 lakh.

The performance of cities in SS2020 League is crucial for the rankings in Swachh Survekshan 2020 due to 25 per cent weightage of the quarterly assessments to be included in the annual survey, which is scheduled to commence from January 4. The remaining 75 per cent includes scores from citizens feedback, direct observation and certification. “We are confident that Vijayawada will make it to the top 10 as in the results announced for two quarters, it stood in top 20 cities with more than 10 lakh population,” said municipal chief V Prasanna Venkatesh.