Widow sexually assaulted by cousin in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 47-year-old widow was allegedly sexually assaulted by her cousin at her residence in Munagapadu village of G Konduru mandal in Krishna district on Thursday.

G Konduru Sub-Inspector (SI) Ram Babu said that the accused was identified as Balu (40), an electrician. The incident happened at around 1 pm when the accused entered the victim’s house from the back door. At that time, the victim was sleeping in her room.

Taking advantage of the situation, Balu molested her by stuffing cloth in her mouth. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot, leaving the woman profusely bleeding. Later, she managed to scream for help and soon neighbours came to her aid and informed the police.

Ram Babu added that the victim has been shifted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment.

“Based on her statement, we have filed a sexual assault case against Balu. During our investigation, we came to know that almost a year ago, the victim’s husband passed away and left behind three children. Since then, the widow has been working as a daily wage labourer to meet the family’s needs. Taking advantage of the situation, Balu provided some financial assistance and later asked for sexual favours from her. Irked with the behaviour of the accused, she warned him to stay away from her family. Miffed by her rejection, Balu committed the heinous crime.”A special team has been formed to arrest the accused and investigation is underway.