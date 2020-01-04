 Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Kadapa today 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will participate in a programme in Kadapa on Saturday, organised by the BJP in support of the Citizen (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Union Minister, along with BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, will participate in a CAA public rally from Kadapa Municipal Stadium to Ambedkar Circle at 10.30 am.

Even though BJP national working president JP Nadda was initially scheduled to participate, the party leaders issued a statement that the Jal Shakti Minister would partake in the programme. The BJP has made elaborate arrangements as this is the first meeting by the party on CAA in which central leaders would be participating.