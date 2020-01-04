Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh expects Central funds under NIP for crucial irrigation projects

It may be recalled that the State government has been requesting funds from the Centre for the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project.

Polavaram Irrigation Project

For representational purposes (File Photo| Ravindra Babu, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA:  The cash-strapped State government, which proposed several water resource projects to meet irrigation and drinking water requirement of all the regions, is planning to tap the funds under the recently-proposed National Infrastructure Project (NIP) by the Centre. With the State keen on implementing major irrigation projects this year, the officials hope to get financial support under the NIP programme.

This year, the Water Resources department plans to take up three ambitious projects on a priority basis — Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project (using surplus Godavari water), Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi and completion of Polavaram Project. According to initial estimates, over `1 lakh crore is needed to complete the projects. While the State has already prepared a comprehensive proposal to raise about 60 per cent of those funds from financial institutions through a special purpose vehicle (SPV), it is also considering to pitch for funds under the recently-announced NIP, through which the Centre, in order to boost the country’s economy, has planned pumping in `102 lakh crore over the next five years in infrastructure sector. 

“We hope to get some support from the Centre through NIP as we plan to take up key projects. We will pitch for the same and try for tapping the funds earmarked for irrigation infrastructure,” an official told TNIE. For the record, of the total outlay of `102 lakh crore, an estimated investment of `7.73 lakh crore would be in irrigation sector and `3.62 lakh crore would be for drinking water infrastructure. While the Centre and State would bear 39 per cent each, private sector would invest the remaining share of 22 per cent. The private share is expected to be increased to 30 per cent by 2025. 

It may be recalled that the State government has been requesting funds from the Centre for the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project.  Similarly, Uttarandha Sujala Sravanthi is estimated to cost `15,500 crore. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made multiple representations to the Centre, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that the RDMP be completely funded by the Centre. The State, in its representation to the 15th Finance Commission, also requested funds for the said projects.

AP’s three projects
Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project (using surplus Godavari water), Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi and completion of Polavaram Project `1 lakh cr is needed to complete the projects

National Infrastructure Project
