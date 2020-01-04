Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh governor inaugurates 31st Vijayawada Book Festival

200 stalls with 3L books set up, can be visited between 11 am-10 pm

Published: 04th January 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Students taking shelter from rain at PWD grounds in Vijayawada

Students taking shelter from rain at PWD grounds in Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan inaugurated the 31st Vijayawada Book Festival at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on Friday. Addressing the media, he said the State gave birth to several eminent writers such as Jnanpith Awardee Viswanath Satyanarayana, Tripuraneni Ramaswami Choudary, Veturi Prabhakara Sastri to name a few.

Governor garlanding Gandhi’s statue
| P RAVINDRA BABU

“At a time when digitalisation has taken over human life, parents should take responsibility for inculcating the habit of reading in their wards.” He also said that the festival owes its success to the initiative taken by the National Book Trust (NBT) in 1989, when the festival was held for the first time and led to the emergence of Vijayawada Book Society in 1990.

“Since its inception, the society is conducting the festival religiously every year and has made it the biggest book carnival in South India.” The governor launched a book named Telugu Vari Charitra during the festival inauguration. Nearly 200 stalls containing more than three lakh books in Telugu, English and Hindi have been set up.

The festival organised by Vijayawada Book Society in association with Vij ay aw a d a M u n i c i p a l Corporation (VMC) will open its doors to the public from January 4 to 11 between 11 am and 10 pm. Various newspapers, including The New Indian Express, have set up stalls to attract new subscribers. Apart from book stalls, those displaying handloom and Mahatma Gandhi’s journey on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary have been set up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
31st Vijayawada Book Festival
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp