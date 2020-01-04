Andhra Pradesh governor inaugurates 31st Vijayawada Book Festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan inaugurated the 31st Vijayawada Book Festival at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on Friday. Addressing the media, he said the State gave birth to several eminent writers such as Jnanpith Awardee Viswanath Satyanarayana, Tripuraneni Ramaswami Choudary, Veturi Prabhakara Sastri to name a few.

Governor garlanding Gandhi’s statue

| P RAVINDRA BABU

“At a time when digitalisation has taken over human life, parents should take responsibility for inculcating the habit of reading in their wards.” He also said that the festival owes its success to the initiative taken by the National Book Trust (NBT) in 1989, when the festival was held for the first time and led to the emergence of Vijayawada Book Society in 1990.

“Since its inception, the society is conducting the festival religiously every year and has made it the biggest book carnival in South India.” The governor launched a book named Telugu Vari Charitra during the festival inauguration. Nearly 200 stalls containing more than three lakh books in Telugu, English and Hindi have been set up.

The festival organised by Vijayawada Book Society in association with Vij ay aw a d a M u n i c i p a l Corporation (VMC) will open its doors to the public from January 4 to 11 between 11 am and 10 pm. Various newspapers, including The New Indian Express, have set up stalls to attract new subscribers. Apart from book stalls, those displaying handloom and Mahatma Gandhi’s journey on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary have been set up.