Home Cities Vijayawada

Boston Consulting suggests six development themes for Andhra Pradesh

Report brings out disparities in development of AP; Analytics & data hub at Uttarandhra region; auto manufacturing at Dakshinandhra

Published: 04th January 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Boston Consulting Group submits report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

Boston Consulting Group submits report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in its report on the balanced and inclusive growth for Andhra Pradesh submitted to the State Government on Friday brought to the fore the disparities in development in different regions of the state and at the same time suggested what should be done to improve the development prospects of those regions.

Briefing the media, Secretary GSRKR Vijay Kumar said the group has visited different places across the state and compared the development with other countries and states considering different parameters. 
According to him, for the study purpose, they divided the state into six zones - Uttarandhra (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam) - Godavari Delta (East Godavari and West Godavari), Krishna Delta (Krishna and Guntur), Dakshinandhra (Prakasam and Nellore) East Rayalaseema (Kadapa and Chittoor) and West Rayalaseema (Kurnool and Anantapur). Based on its analysis, BCG has suggested different set of development themes for each region.

Uttarandhra Region 
They suggested the region be made analytics and data hub, medical devices manufacturing, cash crop cultivation like cashew, coffee and turmeric. Drinking water grid, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project for improving irrigation, development of Bhogapuram airport. 

Godavari Delta
Promotion of Petrochemicals, plastics manufacturing, food processing, solar energy, promotion of diversification into horticulture and cash crops, developing Polavaram project, improving road connectivity 

Krishna Delta
Promotion of the region as education and health hub, food processing zone, hi-tech organic agriculture, fisheries and development of Machilipatnam as a full-fledged port 

Dakshinandhra
Promotion of automobiles manufacturing, paper pulp, leather and furniture MSME cluster, fisheries export and diversification into a high-value catch. Godavari-Penna linkage and promoting Mypadu as a beach destination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boston Consulting development themes
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp