Boston Consulting suggests six development themes for Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in its report on the balanced and inclusive growth for Andhra Pradesh submitted to the State Government on Friday brought to the fore the disparities in development in different regions of the state and at the same time suggested what should be done to improve the development prospects of those regions.

Briefing the media, Secretary GSRKR Vijay Kumar said the group has visited different places across the state and compared the development with other countries and states considering different parameters.

According to him, for the study purpose, they divided the state into six zones - Uttarandhra (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam) - Godavari Delta (East Godavari and West Godavari), Krishna Delta (Krishna and Guntur), Dakshinandhra (Prakasam and Nellore) East Rayalaseema (Kadapa and Chittoor) and West Rayalaseema (Kurnool and Anantapur). Based on its analysis, BCG has suggested different set of development themes for each region.

Uttarandhra Region

They suggested the region be made analytics and data hub, medical devices manufacturing, cash crop cultivation like cashew, coffee and turmeric. Drinking water grid, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project for improving irrigation, development of Bhogapuram airport.

Godavari Delta

Promotion of Petrochemicals, plastics manufacturing, food processing, solar energy, promotion of diversification into horticulture and cash crops, developing Polavaram project, improving road connectivity

Krishna Delta

Promotion of the region as education and health hub, food processing zone, hi-tech organic agriculture, fisheries and development of Machilipatnam as a full-fledged port

Dakshinandhra

Promotion of automobiles manufacturing, paper pulp, leather and furniture MSME cluster, fisheries export and diversification into a high-value catch. Godavari-Penna linkage and promoting Mypadu as a beach destination.