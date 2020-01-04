Endowments Minister Srinivasa Rao distributes Aarogyasri cards in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao distributed Aarogyasri cards as part of the State-wide launch of the medical scheme at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Friday. A total of 4,000 cards were distributed. “A total of 12,26,000 cards will be distributed by the end of January to all beneficiaries,” said Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz.

Each and every card has a unique identification QR code and these cards will be merged with the health cards given for health schemes announced earlier. “Around 1.4 crore families will benefit across the State. People with an annual income of `5 lakh can apply for this scheme,” said the minister.