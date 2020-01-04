Home Cities Vijayawada

Jagan has no right to change capital: TDP Chie Chandrababu Naidu 

 Reiterating that there are no instances of a Chief Minister changing the capital city, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to change the capital. 

Published: 04th January 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Reiterating that there are no instances of a Chief Minister changing the capital city, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to change the capital. 
“We heard that Tuglaq changed capitals a long time ago.  New capitals emerge during the formation of new States, but this CM appointed committees for changing capital. Capital means not the construction of a building, but it’s a place to realise the dreams of future generations,’’ he said.

Addressing representatives of Student and Youth JACs at the party office at Atmakur on Friday, Naidu took exception to the proposal to have three capitals. “If anyone asks about the capital of the State, what will we say? Do you want the investors and industrialists to roam around the three capital cities for getting approval? We should have a proper address,’’ he said and called upon the youth to extend their support to Amaravati.

“We will have no proper address if we lose Amaravati and the responsibility to safeguard the same lies more on the youth,” he asserted. Brushing aside the allegation of insider trading, Naidu sought to know whether the house of the Chief Minister comes under insider trading. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh three capital
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp