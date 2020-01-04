Jagan has no right to change capital: TDP Chie Chandrababu Naidu 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that there are no instances of a Chief Minister changing the capital city, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to change the capital.

“We heard that Tuglaq changed capitals a long time ago. New capitals emerge during the formation of new States, but this CM appointed committees for changing capital. Capital means not the construction of a building, but it’s a place to realise the dreams of future generations,’’ he said.

Addressing representatives of Student and Youth JACs at the party office at Atmakur on Friday, Naidu took exception to the proposal to have three capitals. “If anyone asks about the capital of the State, what will we say? Do you want the investors and industrialists to roam around the three capital cities for getting approval? We should have a proper address,’’ he said and called upon the youth to extend their support to Amaravati.

“We will have no proper address if we lose Amaravati and the responsibility to safeguard the same lies more on the youth,” he asserted. Brushing aside the allegation of insider trading, Naidu sought to know whether the house of the Chief Minister comes under insider trading.