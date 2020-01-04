Mangalagiri MLA Alla challenges Bonda to prove allegations    

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has refuted the allegations made by TDP leaders and challenged them to prove them. He said he would quit politics if the allegations that his wife owns five acres of land in Neerukonda were proved. Speaking to media persons on Friday, Ramakrishna took exception to the remarks of TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao against him and said he furnished every detail of the assets in his and family’s name in his election affidavit.

He took exception to articles published in two vernacular dailies stating that he owns the land and sought to know how can they publish it without cross-checking the facts. He held Chandrababu Naidu responsible for allegations against him. “Naidu says farmers have voluntarily given their lands. In fact, the farmers were coerced to part with their lands,” he said. The MLA said he would request the CM to cancel land acquisition in Amaravati and welcome if Amaravati region was announced as an agrizone.

Hitting back, Bonda advised Alla to check his election affidavit. “In the affidavit, it was mentioned that Alla bought 62.98 cents of land under the CRDA limits till 2018 and his wife has eight acres of land. If the MLA was unaware of his assets, he should check his affidavit,” he said.