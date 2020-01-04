Rayalaseema drought mitigation project launch likely in April

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Water Resources department is expected to launch the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project, aimed at diverting surplus Godavari water to the parched districts of Rayalaseema, by April. With the project, estimated to cost over Rs 60,000 crore being identified as a top priority one, the department has expedited the process of preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) and identifying financial resources.

The officials are in the process of finalising the tie ups with financial institutions for funding. “We are in talks with Power Finance Corporation Ltd and NABARD for mobilisation of funds for various irrigation projects, including the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project, using maximum Godavari surplus water.

Project reports are being submitted to the financial institutions, and we expect to launch the project by April,” an official explained. The department is likely to invite tenders for the same by March. The department will form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to raise these funds.