Three-capital ryots by Amaravati farmers to march to Kotappakonda

VIJAYAWADA: Aggrieved with the YSRC government’s proposal to decentralise administration, young farmers from Amaravati have decided to express their dissent by undertaking a ‘sacred walk’ to Kotappakonda from Saturday. A group of young farmers will embark on the silent protest march from Mandadam to the temple, which is almost 100 kms away.

“A group of 30-50 young farmers have decided to do a sacred walk as a protest against the state government’s unilateral proposal to relocate the capital,” the farmers said. To cover 100 kms, the farmers are will walk for about two days.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders condemned the alleged ‘high-handedness’ of the police while handling women protesters staging a dharna in the capital on Friday. BJP MP YS Chowdary issued a statement condemning the issue and found fault with the police for allegedly ‘hurting’ the women. “The police is overacting. Unable to answer their questions, the Chief Minister is using police to silence them. The BJP will support the farmers till justice prevails,” Sujana alleged.