TTD to take a final call on Lord Venkateswara Temple ritual

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will take a decision on extending ‘Uttara Dwara Darshanam’ in Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala from the present two-days to 10 days on January 6, counsel for TTD submitted to Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday. Hearing the petition filed by senior advocate Talapaka Raghavan seeking directions to TTD for extending ‘Uttara Dwara Darshanam’ for 10-days in Tirumala temple like in other Vaishanavite temples, the bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice M Venkatramana asked the TTD to take a suitable decision in response to the request from the petitioner. The TTD counsel explained to the Bench that out of the five members of the Agama Advisory Council of the TTD, only four had signed the document.