Vijayawada man gets 7-year rigorous imprisonment for assaulting minor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Protection Of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) special court in Vijayawada on Friday, sentenced a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2013. According to Patamata police, the convict, Siddhu Sanyasi Rao (39), lured the victim, his neighbour, to a secluded place and assaulted her on April 5, 2013.

The girl was on her way home from school. Sanyasi Rao had also threatened to kill her if she revealed about the incident. The victim narrated the incident to her grandmother. Based on a complaint, police filed a case under Sections 342 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 of POCSO Act and arrested the accused four days later. After questioning 11 witnesses, special court judge G Pratibha Devi pronounced the seven-year jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on him.