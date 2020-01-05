13-year-old girl traced 11 days after going missing in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna police on Saturday traced a minor girl who went missing on December 24 at Dornala of Prakasam on Saturday. The girl was brought back to Thiruvur mandal and reunited with her parents. According to Thiruvur police, 13-year-old Naga Sri Latha lives with her parents in Vavilala of Thiruvur mandal and is a class 8 student of a government school in Thiruvur town. She left for school around 9 am, but did not return home in the evening.

Her parents, daily-wage labourers, immediately enquired with relatives and friends, and approached the police. “Following a complaint from the parents, we formed three special teams to trace her. When Prakasam police alerted us that they traced the girl, our team went there and confirmed that the girl was Sri Latha. We are questioning her if she was kidnapped her or left home intentionally,” the police said.

750 rescued in Prakasam district

Ongole: Meanwhile, in Prakasam, 750 children were identified and rescued on Saturday. Some were reunited with their parents after a counselling session, and others were sent to welfare homes.

Under Chirala Police Station limits alone, 21 minors were rescued. In November last year, 423 kids were rescued under Operation Muskaan, also called Operation Smile.

The surprise inspections under Ballikurava police station limits helped identify and rescue seven children working in a granite polish unit. In Chinna Ganjam, an eleven-year-old was identified who worked with her grandfather at a fruit stall. As she told the officials that she wanted to study, she was admitted to the regional ZP

high school.