60 artisans take part in national-level exhibition

A national-level handloom and handicraft exhibition Gandhi Shilp Bazar 2020 was inaugurated at Maris Stella Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Published: 05th January 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 11:05 AM

A vendor displays his wares at Shilparamam Gandhi Shilp Bazaar in Vijayawada on Saturday.

A vendor displays his wares at Shilparamam Gandhi Shilp Bazaar in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo I EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A national-level handloom and handicraft exhibition Gandhi Shilp Bazar 2020 was inaugurated at Maris Stella Indoor Stadium here on Saturday. Nearly 60 artisans and craftsmen from 12 States are taking part in the exhibition-cum-sale organised by Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Arts, Crafts & Cultural Society under the aegis of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles.

The handicraft products available at the expo include Kondapalli & Etikoppaka toys, wood carvings, rose wood items, kalamkari paintings, brass & copper products, artistic metal castings, crochet lace, Hyderabad pearls, imitation & silver jewellery, leather items, jute bags, terracotta, blue pottery, rudraksh, bamboo & jute pooja items, Warangal durries and Eluru carpets. People can visit the exhibition from 11 am to 9 pm until January 13.

“Such exhibitions provide good platform for artisans like us who do not get good market to sell our products. I have been setting up my stall here every year and earning a handsome amount,” said Hari Om, a earthenware seller from UP. 

