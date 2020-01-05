Competition on ways to conserve energy held in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission organised a wall painting and graffiti competition for university and college students in Vijayawada on Saturday. Students of Vaishnavi School of Archictecture And Planning, Kannur were seen painting the boundary walls of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium.

One group was busy painting a human face, which was divided in two parts, with the help of charcoal. While one part showed how the city can be kept green by those keen on energy conservation, the other presented hazards of not doing so. Another group painted a tree, which was divided into two parts. They showcased how the city can remain green even with usage of air conditioners.