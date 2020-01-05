K Balagopal’s books up for sale at literary fest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thought-provoking articles of human rights activist K Balagopal on plethora of issues, from development and destruction to communalism and hindutva that were compiled and published as different books, have been put on sale at the ongoing 31st Vijaywada Book Festival.

Human Rights Forum (HRF) Krishna district convener G Rohit said it was the second consecutive time they are exhibiting books of Balagopal with an objective to share the activist’s thoughts on different issues with the common people. Around 40 titles belonging to Balagopal are being sold at the exhibition.

Five books are about development and destruction, three are on tribals and problems being faced by them, two books are a compilation of articles on Hindutva, two more books are about Dalit and reservations, one book on literature, one a critique of Naxalite movement and two books on Marxist theory.