Operation Muskaan: 3,636 kids rescued across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 3,636 street children, including destitute and child labourers, were rescued under 'Operation Muskaan’ conducted across the State on Saturday. With many incidents of children going missing being reported almost on a daily basis, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang issued orders to all district Superintendents of Police (SPs) to conduct surprise checks at commercial establishments and public places. Following the orders, the police, in coordination with ChildLine, Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and district child protection departments, formed several teams for surprise inspections at railway stations, bus stations, parks and hotels and rescued children who fled.

During the operation, 3,039 boys and 597 girls were rescued. While a few minors were reunited with their families, others were sent to child home care centres for further course of action. Alone in Krishna district, around 331 children were rescued; in Vijayawada city commissionerate limits, 120 boys and 8 girls were rescued from the clutches of child labour and anti-social gangs.

“As part of the operation, police teams raided areas near the railway station, hotels, bus stands, bars, and restaurants and other public places across the State. Children, who ran away from their houses and working in shops and other places, were identified and rescued,” said the Vijayawada city Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

Meanwhile, cases were also registered against the traders who employed minors in their shops. Parents of the rescued children were given counselling sessions and told to admit their children in government schools without fail. Of the 331 children rescued by Krishna police, 241 are boys. Addressing the media, SP M Ravindranath Babu said police were adopting areas to eradicate child labour and trafficking.

Total children rescued

3,636 (boys-3,039, girls-597)

In Krishna district

331 (boys - 241, girls-90)

In Vijayawada city limits

128 (boys-120, girls-8)