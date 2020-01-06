27 per cent of money pilfered in e-fraud in Vijayawada recovered in 2019

phanindra papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when incidents of cybercrime in Vijayawada are on the rise and cracking fraudster networks is becoming tough, making it difficult to render justice to victims by refunding lost money, Vijayawada cybercrime police achieved a success rate on par with other police forces across the nation with 27 per cent recovery rate.

While money was recovered in only 17 per cent of the cases in 2018 with Rs 38 lakh handed over to victims, the cybercrime sleuths recovered Rs 62 lakh out of the stolen Rs 2.30 crore in 2019.

According to statistics, as many as 242 cases of cyber fraud were reported in 2019 of which 105 pertained to cheating, 57 cases were related to one time password (OTP) frauds, 29 belonged fake bank calls, 13 via WhatsApp and other messenger apps and the remaining pertained to automated teller machines (ATM) card cloning and others.

While fraudsters are finding all possible ways to cheat public through various modes of communication such as messages, emails and phone calls, cracking OTPs and fake lotteries, it is a tough job for the detectives as the accused operate from across the country and even abroad.

“In most of the cases, our investigation found that accused are engineering students and hackers. When we tried to trace their location, they kept changing it from one place to another,” said cybercrime station Inspector K Shivaji.

He also said victims have more chances of money recovery when they report the crime within a day of the incident. “Around 12 cases were disposed off at petition stage itself. Efforts were in place to recover more money from the accused,” he added.

When asked from where such cybercrime gangs operate, Shivaji said Jamtara, a city in Jharkhand, has turned into a heaven for fraudsters. He also said more than 200 bank accounts belonging to the accused were blocked last year. “During investigation, police can find the bank account in which the victim deposited the money. I request the public to be cautious of traps laid by fraudsters,” he added.