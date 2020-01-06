A one-stop destination for book lovers in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Over the years, Vijayawada Book Festival has always been a point of attraction for book lovers and academicians NOalike. From novels covering all genres of literature to educational products, all are available at this one-stop destination.

When questioned, a student of Class 9 P Priyanka said the books at the fair will aid her for her upcoming exams.

“The school will go on an academic hiatus in January as the exams are barely two months away. Hence, it the best time for such a fair as I can get my hands on books that will help me study for the exams, as all concepts are not cleared solely by taking tuitions.”

This year, TNIE complied a list of must-see stalls. First on the list is stall number six belonging to Arihant whose books are a must for cracking entrance exams like JEE and NEET. The stall of Brain Mapping Academy, a group from Hyderabad is also a nice one if one is searching for books on logical reasoning and maths, science subjects.

Up ahead, lies stall no nine belonging to Heartfullness Learn to Meditate, which contains books on meditation and yoga.“In today’s world full of stress, one needs such books,” the stall owner opined.

The 10th stall, however is quite interesting as it has a big fat book placed right at the shop’s entrance. It is the world’s biggest book of Vedas published by Dayanand Publications.

Over the years, teaching techniques have changed drastically. The stall belonging to Shravya Educational Aids, was crowded with children nagging their parents to buy the educational games up for sale.

“I bought games on subjects such as maths, english, science and geography. This is an innovative and interesting way of teaching children at the primary level as it helps in nurturing interest in subjects which

they will have to learn once they are older,” said K Jayalalitha, who bought 15 games for her two children studying in Classes 2 and 4respectively.

At the time when land has become the supreme issue in the State, stall no 55 has a book titled Hand Book on Survey, Settlements and Land Records in Andhra Pradesh penned by P KAsthuri Reddy, who has completed 35 years of service in the department of survey and land records as a field worker and retired as the head of the department.

Education consultants such as Resonance, Tummala Consultants Pvt Ltd and Abroad Studies Consultants have also set up stalls at the book carnival. One can also buy eco-friendly books at stall no 221 which has been put up by the AP Trade Promotion Corporation.