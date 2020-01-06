House panel to visit Krishna district for two days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the Standing Committee on commerce, headed by its chairman and YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, will visit Krishna district for two days starting Monday and interact with various stakeholders as a part of its study. A total of 31 MPs — 21 Lok Sabha members and 10 Rajya Sabha members —will meet members of industries.

According to Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz, the committee members will also meet tobacco growers, exporters and members of Tobacco Board in Guntur, later on Monday afternoon. “On Tuesday, the committee members will hold a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and review export of agricultural marine products, plantation crops, turmeric and coir,” the collector explained. The committee will leave for Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening.