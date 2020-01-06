Home Cities Vijayawada

Muslim outfits hit streets against CAA in Vijayawada

Scores of muslim women and children participated in the walk and raised slogans against the Central government.

Published: 06th January 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Muslim community hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and NRC at Agripada in Mumbai Friday Dec. 20 2019.

Members of Muslim community hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and NRC (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), representatives of Jamat-e-Islami Hind and other Muslim rights’ organisations staged a peace rally in Labbipet on Sunday.

Alleging that the Muslim fraternity in the country will suffer if CAA is implemented, the protestors said that the nation seeks freedom from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. If they don’t leave, the country will descend into chaos.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamat-e-Islami central division president Janab Shaik Aadam Shafi alleged that the BJP government brought this act only to antagonise Muslims in the country and said giving citizenship based on religion is nothing but violation of secular principles enshrined in the Constitution. “The Constitution of India prohibits religious discrimination against its citizens and guarantees all persons equality before law and equal protection of law. The CAA has been introduced to persecute the muslims,” he alleged.

Shaif also claimed that only 30 per cent of citizens will succeed in proving their citizenship out of the 130 crore population.

Scores of muslim women and children participated in the walk and raised slogans against the Central government.

Comments

