Competitions organised at Vijayawada book fest

Published: 07th January 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Students participating in a competition at PWD grounds on Monday.

Students participating in a competition at PWD grounds on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Several competitions were held as part of the ongoing 31st Vijayawada Book Festival at Swaraj Maidan. While just-a-minute competition was conducted on Monday, nursery rhymes recitation and Telugu Padyam was held on Saturday. Although the former witnessed poor participation with just 10 children, more than 50 children participated in the latter. 

Just-a-minute was organised for students of Classes 6, 7 and 8, rhymes for LKG and SKG students and Telugu Padyam was for students of Classes 1 to 4. Sk Amreen bagged first prize, Lahari won the second prize and Sriram Satyasri stood third in singing rhymes. In Telugu Padyam, Poori, V Harsha and Sunayana stood first, second and third respectively.

C Yashwanath, P Yoshita Reddy and G Nainamruthi bagged first, second and third position respectively in just-a-minute competition. The topics for the competition were global warming, use of plastic, water pollution, nature and its importance, trees, my school and childhood. “Participating in such competitions help children gain confidence to overcome stage fright. These competitions make them capable of facing the unknown,” said organiser of the competitions Parsuna.

Comments

