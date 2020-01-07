Mohan Babu meets Modi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood veteran actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Padma Shri M Mohan Babu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. Accompanied by his son Vishnu, daughter-in-law Veronica and daughter Manchu Lakshmi, the actor met Modi, who reportedly invited the former to join the party.

Popularly known as ‘dialogue king’ for his unique style of dialogue delivery, Mohan Babu was close to NT Rama Rao and took political plunge in 1982 by joining the TDP. In 1995, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. After his six-year tenure, he kept away from active politics. Before the 2019 elections, Mohan Babu supported the YSRC and even campaigned for the party.However, on Monday, he met Modi in New Delhi with his family members. According to reports, the actor also met BJP chief Amit Shah in the evening.