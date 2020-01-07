Home Cities Vijayawada

Viveka murder probe on last leg, HC told

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   In the counters to the petition filed by TDP MLC Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy alias BTech Ravi in the Andhra Pradesh High Court requesting the investigation in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, Principal Secretary (Home department) KRM Kishore Kumar and Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan maintained that the investigation was going at a brisk pace in an unbiased and transparent manner.

In their counters filed in the High Court separately, both the officials opined that it was not proper on the part of petitioners to cast aspersions on the officials investigation the case. Kishore Kumar said the investigation in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case was being done in an unbiased manner as per rules and without giving any scope for outside pressure. The investigating officers have examined 62 witnesses and 1,461 suspects including 31 who were previously involved in other high-profile cases were questioned. Further, 185 people, who were released from the jail and 75 known hired killers were also questioned.

The officer said everything that needs to be done to ferret out the real culprits in the case was being done and the investigation will be completed within the deadline. Polygraphy test, Narco Analysis test, and Brain Mapping were done on the main suspects in the case — Yarra Gangi Reddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy and Ranganna. As another suspect Parameswara Reddy is suffering from hyper blood pressure, Narco Analysis was not done on him as advised by the doctors in Ahmedabad.

Kishore Kumar maintained the BTech Ravi filed the petition in the court with ill intent and to hinder the case investigation, which is in its last leg. “His allegations that he is being made an accused in the case are meaningless and baseless. Those allegations are based on media reports. There is no scope for any political vendetta. Parmeswara Reddy is only a suspect in the case to date,” he said.

The Principal Secretary (Home department) said that though demand for CBI inquiry was made, no reason for the same was provided by the petitioner. On the allegation that Srinivas Reddy, one of the suspects, had committed suicide due to harassment of investigation officials is baseless and the petitioner failed to provide any evidence in that regard. Kishore Kumar requested the court to dismiss the petition and impose a heavy fine for misleading the court. 

In his counter, Kadapa Superintendent of Police Anburajan said as Supreme Court had directed in certain cases, there is no need for the investigation in the case be handed over to CBI, just because the petitioner has demanded it. 

“Investigation in former minister Vivekananda Reddy murder case is being done in a transparent manner and every suspect is being questioned after serving them notices under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 1650. Petitioner BTech Ravi was also questioned in a similar manner. However, without cooperating in the case investigation, he filed a petition in the High Court. There is no truth in his allegations and the investigating officer is making every effort to catch the real culprits,” he said.

