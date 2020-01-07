Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC seeks public help to improve Swachh rank

It has launched a WhatsApp number so that the public can share before and after pictures of an area after cleaning it up themselves.

Published: 07th January 2020 08:13 AM

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city. (Photo | Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Vijayawada civic body is seeking citizens’ help for bettering the city’s rank in the Swachh Survekshan (SS)-2020 survey, which began on January 4.To score the highest possible marks in citizen feedback, one of the four categories in the survey, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has introduced a slew of activities involving the citizens.

“A group of students or residents of a particular colony can come together and identify spots in their area. They can take before and after pictures of the area and share it with us through WhatsApp number 8181960909,” said VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh. 

Another initiative is a social media campaign, under which residents can take pictures of themselves in an area they cleaned up and upload the same on their accounts on social media. “For instance, one can click pictures on the clean premises of Kanaka Durga temple or MG Road and upload them on their social media handles with #swachhsurvekshan2020Vijayawada,” he added. 

Not only that, he appealed to the people of the business fraternity to take up cleanliness drives as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. “Each firm can select a particular area and take up cleaning activities there. They can involve their employees for this activity and give them a token of appreciation or an award,” suggested Venkatesh.

For Swachh Survekshan-2020, the Centre has allotted a total of 6000 marks divided in four categories—service level progress, certification, direct observation and citizen feedback. Each category has 1,500 marks. In the first, 200 marks are reserved for SS 2020 League and the remainder for service-level progress; 1000 marks are dedicated for garbage-free status (GFC) and 500 towards ODF++)certificate in the second category.

The third and fourth categories do not have subcategories and all marks are dedicated to the overall observation by the survey conductors and on the basis of citizen participation and feedback on VMC’s work.The Central government has designed a website and an Android application through which the citizens can answer various questions floated by the Swachh Survekshan committee. 

Website:  swachhsurvekshan2020.org

Android mobile app: Vote For Your City

VMC WhatsApp no - 8181960909

