YSRC government harming MGNREGA: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing ire over the government’s direction to pay bills for MGNREGA works only for the Fund Transfer Order (FTO) generated after June 1, 2019, leader of the opposition N Chandrababu Naidu accused the State government of suppressing the act and spirit of NREGA.

In a press release issued on Monday, Naidu said instead of clearing the bills for completed works on a priority basis, the YSRC government by issuing such directions is violating the guidelines issued by the Centre towards the implementation of MGNREGA.

He said the YSRC government out of political vendetta issued directions to clear bills to only those taken up after the formation of the new government and avoided clearing bills prior to it. The government should clear the bills along with 12 per cent interest for keeping the bills pending for months and clear the bills accordingly.