Anti-Corruption Bureau raid: Assets worth Rs 3 crore seized from Andhra Pradesh forest official

VIJAYAWADA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday, raided residences and other properties of the divisional manager of Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Limited Kona Rama Krishna (who is presently under suspension).

They unearthed alleged disproportionate assets are worth more than Rs 3 crore. The market value of the assets will be much more, the officials claimed.

ACB director general PSR Anjaneyulu who took charge as the chief of the ACB on Monday said a case of disproportionate assets was filed against Rama Krishna and searches were conducted at the officer’s Eluru residence and seven other properties belonging to the officer’s family members and close associates in Eluru, Tadikalapudi and Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Hailing from East Vipparapur village in Iragavaram mandal of West Godavari district, Rama Krishna joined government service in 1982 as an assistant plantation manager in Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Limited (APFDC).

Subsequently, he got promoted and was working as a division manager. He was placed under suspension since October 2019 on allegations of corruption and tampering with the permit of harvesting eucalyptus in the plantations within his jurisdiction.

During the searches, the officials found two house plots at Jangareddyguem, another two at Tadikalapudi and also some buildings, which are under construction in Jangareddygudem registered in the officer’s name.

The ACB sleuths said that the accused’s wife was in possession of assets, including a plot at Tanuku and a villa, while a piece of land at A Polavaram in Jangareddygudem mandal was registered in his son’s name.

Rama Krishna has been arrested and will be produced before court, a release said.