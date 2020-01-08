Home Cities Vijayawada

Anti-Corruption Bureau raid: Assets worth Rs 3 crore seized from Andhra Pradesh forest official

They unearthed alleged disproportionate assets are worth more than Rs 3 crore. The market value of the assets will be much more, the officials claimed.

Published: 08th January 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday, raided residences and other properties of the divisional manager of Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Limited Kona Rama Krishna (who is presently under suspension).

They unearthed alleged disproportionate assets are worth more than Rs 3 crore. The market value of the assets will be much more, the officials claimed.

ACB director general PSR Anjaneyulu who took charge as the chief of the ACB on Monday said a case of disproportionate assets was filed against Rama Krishna and searches were conducted at the officer’s Eluru residence and seven other properties belonging to the officer’s family members and close associates in Eluru, Tadikalapudi and Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Hailing from East Vipparapur village in Iragavaram mandal of West Godavari district, Rama Krishna joined government service in 1982 as an assistant plantation manager in Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Limited  (APFDC).

Subsequently, he got promoted and was working as a division manager. He was placed under suspension since October 2019 on allegations of corruption and tampering with the permit of harvesting eucalyptus in the plantations within his jurisdiction.

During the searches, the officials found two house plots at Jangareddyguem, another two at Tadikalapudi and also some buildings, which are under construction in Jangareddygudem registered in the officer’s name.

The ACB sleuths said that the accused’s wife was in possession of assets, including a plot at Tanuku and a villa, while a piece of land at A Polavaram in Jangareddygudem mandal was registered in his son’s name.
Rama Krishna has been arrested and will be produced before court, a release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti-Corruption Bureau
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp