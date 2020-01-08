Cases filed against 62 private bus owners in Krishna district for charging higher ticket fares

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The transport department seized as many as 62 private buses in Krishna district on Tuesday for charging higher fares from passengers.

“For the upcoming Sankranti festival, a large number of people are travelling to their hometowns. The private bus operators are taking advantage of this situation and are selling tickets at exorbitant prices. However, this won’t be tolerated anymore,” said deputy transport commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao.

Cases were filed against the owners of all 62 seized buses. According to reports, four teams were deployed at Kanakadurga Varadhi, Pottipadu Toll Plaza, Garikapadu check-post and Kisara Toll Plaza. These teams conducted surprise checks and later seized the buses.

While the highest number of cases were filed at Kisara Toll Plaza (26), the least was filed at Garikapadu check-post (seven).

The DTC added that the WhatsApp number (8309887955) provided by the department to commuters in order to file complaints against errant private travel operators for charging higher fares, has proved beneficial in cracking a whip against rule violators.

Meanwhile, the department has received 1,200 complaints from Krishna district, within a span of nearly six months from another WhatsApp number (9542800800).

This number was released in August, last year and can be used to file complaints against offences such as riding without a helmet, driving without using a seat belt, using phone while riding or driving, driving or riding in the wrong direction and jumping signal.

“Technology is coming in handy in punishing offenders,” Rao concluded.