Home Cities Vijayawada

Cases filed against 62 private bus owners in Krishna district for charging higher ticket fares

According to reports, four teams were deployed at Kanakadurga Varadhi, Pottipadu Toll Plaza, Garikapadu check-post and Kisara Toll Plaza. 

Published: 08th January 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

APSRTC bus

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The transport department seized as many as 62 private buses in Krishna district on Tuesday for charging higher fares from passengers.

“For the upcoming Sankranti festival, a large number of people are travelling to their hometowns. The private bus operators are taking advantage of this situation and are selling tickets at exorbitant prices. However, this won’t be tolerated anymore,” said deputy transport commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao.

Cases were filed against the owners of all 62 seized buses. According to reports, four teams were deployed at Kanakadurga Varadhi, Pottipadu Toll Plaza, Garikapadu check-post and Kisara Toll Plaza. These teams conducted surprise checks and later seized the buses.

While the highest number of cases were filed at Kisara Toll Plaza (26), the least was filed at Garikapadu check-post (seven).

The DTC added that the WhatsApp number (8309887955) provided by the department to commuters in order to file complaints against errant private travel operators for charging higher fares, has proved beneficial in cracking a whip against rule violators.

Meanwhile, the department has received 1,200 complaints from Krishna district, within a span of nearly six months from another WhatsApp number (9542800800).

This number was released in August, last year and can be used to file complaints against offences such as riding without a helmet, driving without using a seat belt, using phone while riding or driving, driving or riding in the wrong direction and jumping signal.

“Technology is coming in handy in punishing offenders,” Rao concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna district
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp