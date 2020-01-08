Vijayawada to get its first pedestrian zone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, the city will have a street exclusively for pedestrians. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is gearing up to transform hustling Besant Road into a pedestrian zone in the months to come.

Speaking to TNIE, municipal chief V Prasanna Venkatesh said, “Every developed city has at least one pedestrian zone and we have been planning for the same here for a long time.” He added the area was selected as it is heavily crowded and hawkers set up their stalls in an unorganised way there.

“No vehicle will be allowed to pass through the one-and-a-half kilometre stretch. An initial budget of `2 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose. More will be sanctioned once the blueprints are ready, post which tenders will be floated,” the official said.

An agency, Urban Design, has been roped in to design the blueprints.The highlight of the project will be the use of retractable bollards, to be placed on both the exits of Besant Road. “Bollards are used to restrict vehicular traffic on a certain stretch. We will use retractable bollards that will go down and come up as per the need,” the municipal chief explained.

The bollards will be retracted during the morning hours when the shopkeepers and hawkers load and unload their products.

The pedestrian zone will come up between the shops and makeshift stalls. “We receive several complaints from the shopkeepers regarding the hawkers blocking the shops. So a resolution to this issue is necessary.”

Allaying hawkers’ fears, he said they need not worry as all of them would be allotted specific points on the street.