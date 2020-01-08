Home Cities Vijayawada

Student from various schools rally as part of Vijayawada Book Festival

A book lover, who wished to be unnamed said that it was good to see so many students participate in the rally.

Published: 08th January 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors browsing books in a stall at the book fair being held at PWD grounds in Vijayawada on Saturday.

For representational purpose. (Photo| EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students from various schools along with book lovers conducted a ‘rally for books’ in the city, as part of the ongoing 31st Vijayawada Book Festival, which is being organised at Swaraj Maidan.

Students dressed as various characters from books such as Cinderella, Chota Bheem, Mowgli, Poo from Winnie the Pooh, to name a few, walked from Vijayawada Press Club to Swaraj Maidan carrying placards bearing messages on the importance of books and reading.

“I love to read books and also tell stories to my younger brother. He is only three years old and cannot read. So I read the stories loudly so that he can understand,” said eight-year-old P Nayana, who was dressed as Minnie. Expressing similar opinion, a book lover, who wished to be unnamed said that it was good to see so many students participate in the rally.

Meanwhile, booksellers at the fair seemed upset about the low sales.“It’s already the fifth day of the festival and we have been unable to sell even 100 books. Last year too, the sale was low but this year it is ridiculously low. People are thronging more at food stalls than those selling books,” P Anju, one of the sellers said.

