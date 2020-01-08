Andhra's Vellaturu teenager sexually assaults  five-year-old girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl at her residence in Vellaturu village of G Konduru mandal.

The incident occured on Monday afternoon and came to light on Tuesday after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with G Kondur police.

According to police, the parents of the victim were daily wage workers and left home for work on Monday leaving their five-year-old alone. Upon learning that the girl was alone in the house, the accused barged into the house lured the girl by offering chocolates and allegedly sexually assaulted her. He then fled from the spot. A case under POCSO Act, 2012 has been registered, the police said.